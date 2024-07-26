35 Medals in 25 Games: Why India is Worst Performing Major Economy in Olympics

The last Olympics, i.e. Tokyo 2020 saw India’s best-ever show at the Games with seven medals in its tally.

But when compared to other leading economies of the world, India performed way below its mark.

Besides military and cultural influence, economic wealth invariably brings supremacy in sports. The Olympics are considered the paramount metric to determine a country's capability in sports.

And several studies have established a positive correlation between a country's GDP and its medal count in Olympics.

India's lack of Olympic medals, therefore, show how India's economic progress poses a unique situation when seen in context of its poor show in the global sporting competition.

India's economic prosperity is a recent phenomenon, while other leading economies have been on those positions for a long time. "The first world countries have had their sports infrastructure in place for over a century. Their children get early access to sports, which in turn helps them produce more and better athletes," said Rahul De, a PhD in economics and Associate Professor at Azim Premji University. "That's why, measuring Olympic success via GDP is misnomer and we should instead look at a country's expenditure on sports."

When we look at the sports spending of India in comparison to other leading economies, it explains India's low medal tally at the Olympics.