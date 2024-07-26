35 Medals in 25 Games: Why India is Worst Performing Major Economy in Olympics

advertisement
When a country with 1 billion people and 3 trillion economy could win just one Olympic gold medal, that poses a unique situation. This is exactly the situation that is been faced by India.
Before we dive into details, here's a brief overview of India's journey in the Olympics:
The last Olympics, i.e. Tokyo 2020 saw India’s best-ever show at the Games with seven medals in its tally.
But when compared to other leading economies of the world, India performed way below its mark.
Besides military and cultural influence, economic wealth invariably brings supremacy in sports. The Olympics are considered the paramount metric to determine a country's capability in sports.
And several studies have established a positive correlation between a country's GDP and its medal count in Olympics.
India's lack of Olympic medals, therefore, show how India's economic progress poses a unique situation when seen in context of its poor show in the global sporting competition.
India's economic prosperity is a recent phenomenon, while other leading economies have been on those positions for a long time. "The first world countries have had their sports infrastructure in place for over a century. Their children get early access to sports, which in turn helps them produce more and better athletes," said Rahul De, a PhD in economics and Associate Professor at Azim Premji University. "That's why, measuring Olympic success via GDP is misnomer and we should instead look at a country's expenditure on sports."
When we look at the sports spending of India in comparison to other leading economies, it explains India's low medal tally at the Olympics.
Financial patronage and funding plays a crucial role in the development of a sport or a sportsperson. "If you look at India's Olympic champions, majority of them have been sponsored by private companies or PSUs," added De.
Successive Union Sports Ministers have repeatedly stated that:
"We need people in the district and state federations to start working," said Manisha Malhotra, Head of Sports Excellence and Scouting at JSW sports.
Except hockey, India hasn't won a single Olympic medal in any other team sport. "That's because team sports require centralised coordination between states that can only be done by a central government body. But the bureaucracy that comes with government intervention hampers the overall quality," said De. "Individual athletes are not affected by such hindrances because they are sponsors help them get personal training."
India has not been able to convert its rich demographic dividend into Olympic medals.
Out of a population of over 1,400,000,000, India could produce just 117 athletes that could qualify for the Olympics. That's one Olympian in over 8 million people. The mega sporting event features over 300 events in about 30 sports. But all of India's 35 medals have come in just 8 sports.
The funding disparity in sports becomes evident when we look at the number of athletes qualifies for Olympics from different states. While one fifth of Indian contingent for Paris 2024 constitute from Haryana, states like Chhattisgarh haven't managed to produce a single Olympian.
"Rich states like Haryana & Punjab receive higher funding for sports, while poor and primarily tribal states see less budgetary allocation in recreational fields like sports," said De.
Which brings up the question:
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated his government's intention to make a bid for hosting the Olympics.
But hosting the Olympics requires a city to develop world class infrastructure, which comes at massive costs. And rather than being a matter of pride, hosting the Games is being met with resistance from the locals, as seen in the past few Olympics.
So, should a developing country like India be enhancing its spending on sports when it is lagging behind in fundamental indicators like Global Hunger Index?
"Normally, a developing country should be focusing on the fundamental welfare. But since sports has been ingrained in our culture, government investment in sports is also necessary," said De.
