India’s Esports Scene Is Having Its 1983 World Cup Moment, Says Krafton Director

In her Budget speech, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the nation’s AVCG sector — that is, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics — is projected to require two million professionals by 2030. Rs 250 crore has been allocated for talent development, which is expected to expedite the rapid rise of competitive gaming industry in India.

Over the past decade, India’s esports ecosystem has shifted decisively from the fringes to the mainstream, propelled by the rise of mobile gaming and affordable internet access. Industry estimates suggest the country is currently home to over 500 million mobile gamers, a figure projected to rise to 724 million within the next three years. At the heart of this gaming boom is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) — the India-specific version of PUBG — which boasts more than 100 million active players.

The Quint spoke with Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at Krafton, the developer and publisher of BGMI, to examine the evolution and future of India’s gaming landscape. Excerpts from the interview follow.