Illegal Betting Site Makes Its Foray Into Indian Market via Surrogate Ads

The picture of Yuvraj Singh in whites, holding a bat was recently seen flashing across the screens during live streaming of Asia Cup 2022 matches across leading streaming platforms.

This was nothing but the former Indian cricketer promoting a ‘professional sportsblog’, 1xBet. However, there is more to it than what seems to the normal eye.

In reality, 1xBet is a controversial offshore betting website that is banned across several countries, including its country of origin – Russia. The online bookmaker that is banned across several nations has now made its foray into the Indian market, according to a report in the Indian Express.