Prize Money to Avg Score: How Men's Cricket World Cup Evolved From 1975 to 2023

Average runs scored per innings have increased 18.6% from 205 in the 1975 World Cup in 1975 to 252 in the 2019 World Cup.

From 1975 to 1983, ODI World Cup matches had 60 overs per innings. This reduced to 50 overs per innings from 1987 onwards.

Two main factors affecting the average innings score include are the differing batting conditions of the host nations and the number of participants.

For instance, the 2003 World Cup held in South Africa, which saw participation of 14 nations, saw a lower average. The participants included weaker teams. Whereas the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales had a higher average as only top 10 teams played the tournament.