Still Hurting: Coach Harendra Says Was Forced to Drop Sardar, Rupinder in 2018

To put this in perspective, we need to take a step back to the 2017 Asia Cup, when Sjoerd Marijne was appointed as the men’s Chief Coach with David John being the High-Performance director. Both had an issue with Sardar. At the Asia Cup in Dhaka, which India won, it was quite clear that Marijne wasn’t too taken up with Sardar, either in the midfield or even as sweeper. He was constantly asked to play full back.

Predictably, Sardar Singh didn’t make it to the 2018 Commonwealth Games squad, Marijne deciding against taking him, preferring younger players or as it was being written ‘younger legs’. India finished 4th at the CWG, outside of the podium, their worst finish.

Unsurprisngly, Marijne was sacked. Harendra Singh, then the women’s coach, that finished 4th at the CWG, was brought back as men’s coach. For the 2018 Champions Trophy, Sardar Singh made it to the team. “He is still the best to hold the game in the middle”, Harendra Singh had said after India beat Pakistan in the opening match at the Champions Trophy.