Rani Rampal Among 7 in Indian Team to Test Positive for COVID-19

7 members of the Indian women’s hockey team, including captain Rani Rampal, and two support staff members tested positive for COVID-19 before a camp in Bengaluru.
All 7 are asymptomatic and are under observation at the SAI centre.
“They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective home towns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol,” the SAI said in a statement.
Apart from the captain, the likes of Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila tested positive.
The others who tested positive are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard.
The Indian women’s hockey core group had returned to the national camp in Bengaluru on Sunday last to restart the preparations for the Tokyo Olympics after a 10-day break.
The 25-member Olympic core group underwent mandatory quarantine before the commencement of training.
In January, the team toured Argentina where it played seven matches.
The side drew two matches against the host country’s junior team, lost the next two against Argentina B side and then suffered defeats in the two games against world number two senior team.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published: 26 Apr 2021,07:38 PM IST