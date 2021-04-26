Rani Rampal Among 7 in Indian Team to Test Positive for COVID-19

7 members of the Indian women’s hockey team, including captain Rani Rampal, and two support staff members tested positive for COVID-19 before a camp in Bengaluru.

All 7 are asymptomatic and are under observation at the SAI centre.

“They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective home towns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol,” the SAI said in a statement.