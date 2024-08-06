Paris Olympics 2024: PR Sreejesh — The Unyielding Fortress of Indian Hockey

“Every time we prepare for the Olympics, it's like starting anew. It's a new experience all over again,”Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh had told The Quint ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

While his words reflect the ever-changing nature of each Olympic campaign, one constant in Indian hockey remains: the steadfast presence and the magical consistency of PR Sreejesh—the bulwark of the team over the years.

As India prepared to face Great Britain in the quarterfinals, the 36-year-old contemplated if this match would be his swan song or if two more games awaited before he hung up his gloves. Little did he know, without his heroics, the men in blue wouldn't have triumphed over the British.