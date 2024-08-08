Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey Team Beats Spain 2-1 To Clinch Bronze Medal

Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge, scoring the opening goal in the 29th minute for the side and then extending the lead with another brilliant strike after halftime in the 33rd minute of the game.

While Harmanpreet delivered both goals, it was goalkeeper Sreejesh, in his farewell game, who truly made the victory possible, blocking every Spanish attempt as they desperately sought an equalizer.

Earlier, the Harmanpreet-led side suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat to Germany in the semifinals.