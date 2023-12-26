Indian Men's Team's Year in Hockey: From the Lowest of Lows to Glory in Hangzhou

It’s always difficult coming in after a disastrous World Cup, that too at home. Hockey evokes mixed emotions, win, or lose. Die-hard fans love the highs and commensurate the losses. The rest only get surprised if India wins. So, the 9th spot coming after the bronze at Tokyo only increased the chatter around ‘we told you so.’

Fulton did what a good modern hockey coach does. Understood the team, inducted players, gave them chances, the idea being preparing for two tournaments – one the Asian Games as winning it would mean directly qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics and then figuring out the core team for Paris. Not an easy thing when you look at the national team where, apart from 7-8 players who stand out, the rest are almost at par. In came mindset and how to tackle pressure - the crucial difference between a good and a great player.

Reid, while leaving the Indian team, had said in his post-tournament analysis that the extra pressure of being the hosts had made matches “difficult to process.” He told HI that appointing a mental conditioning coach would make the team take better decisions in moments of stress.

By early July, Paddy Upton, the man under whom India had won the 2011 cricket World Cup, had joined Fulton’s outfit. Upton was also the mental conditioning coach when South Africa had been No. 1 in all three formats of the game. Fulton said, Upton joining was a “perfect fit.”

Even captain Harmanpreet Singh, World Cup ghosts now receding in the rearview mirror, welcomed Upton’s appointment, saying: “We do struggle sometimes but we need to know how to overcome that.”