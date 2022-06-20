2022 CWG: India Announce Men's Hockey Team, Skipper Manpreet Singh Returns

Manpreet's return as captain of the 18-member side for the quadrennial games could see India recreate the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games magic, where they won bronze after a gap of more than four decades. Add to it the fact that drag-flick specialist and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh is the highest goal-scorer of the FIH Pro League, India can look forward to a sterling performance in Birmingham.

The squad includes the experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Krishan B Pathak, who returns to the team after a brief injury break. Defenders Varun Kumar, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh have been named in the team.

The midfield includes the experience of Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Nilakanta Sharma, while experienced strikers Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek will lead the charge in attack.

In their previous outing at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, India suffered disappointment finishing fourth. However, after an impressive outing in the FIH Pro League this year, the Indian team is poised to achieve success in Birmingham.