India vs Pakistan Live Streaming: Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy 2023

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live streaming details
(Image: iStock)
IND vs PAK Hockey Asian Championship 2023: India is all set to face Pakistan in the next match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai today, on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match, one should know that India has already secured a place in the semi finale and they have performed quite impressive in the competition so far. They played 4 matches and won 3 with a solitary one ending in a draw. On the other hand, Pakistan has also sealed a place in the semis with a 2-1 win against China. Overall, they played 4 matches, having won 1, drawn 2 and lost 1. India also beat South Korea by 3-2 in their latest game.
Both teams seem ready to face each other today and coach Craig Fulton is behind the Indian team while Pakistan coach Muhammad Saqlain warned India that they are aware of India's weaknesses. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details of India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
When will IND vs PAK Hockey Match Of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played?
The IND vs PAK Hockey match will be played on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.
Where will the IND vs PAK Hockey match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 be played?
IND vs PAK match of Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
At what time will the IND vs PAK match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 begin?
IND vs PAK Hockey Asian Champions Trophy match will begin at 08:30 PM (IST).
Where can we watch the live telecast of IND vs PAK Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in India?
India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where can we watch the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match live online?
India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy will be live-streamed on Fancode mobile app and website.
