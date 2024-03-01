Hockey India Controversy: Coach Resigns, CEO Quits – Who Said What?

Four days after Head Coach Janneke Schopman stepped down, Hockey India CEO Elena Norman, too, handed in her resignation.
Images: PTI/Altered by The Quint
In the last 10 days, Hockey India witnessed the resignations of two key female figures – Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the women’s team, and Elena Norman, the CEO of the federation. Both cited challenging work conditions as reasons for their departure.
Janneke expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment she received from administrators, feeling disrespected within the federation. On the other hand, Norman mentioned unclear dues and a sense of suffocation, whilst also referring to a "fight between two factions."
Following their resignations, President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh of Hockey India (HI) issued joint statement, refuting the claims by the outgoing officials.
Let's delve into what every party has said so far:
Indian Hockey fraternity received a jolt when Janneke Schopman opened up on how she felt undervalued and disrespected in India, following her resignation after the Indian women's team's unsuccessful bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Indian women's hockey team couldn't qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Just four days after Schopman resigned, the federation's CEO, Elena Norman, also stepped down, making some surprising revelations.
Having held office for nearly 13 years, the Australian CEO attributed her resignation to internal politics within the federation, expressing a feeling of being "suffocated." While HI President Dilip Tirkey claimed her departure was due to "unpaid wages and a challenging work environment."
She highlighted that there are two factions within Hockey India, one led by Dilip Tirkey and herself, and the other by Bholanath Singh, Commander RK Srivastava, and Sekar J Manoharan. According to Norman, the former aims for the betterment of Indian hockey, while the latter seeks power.
One day after Elena resigned, accusing the governing body of "factionalism," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary General Bholanath Singh strongly denied her claims. In a joint statement, they affirmed their unity and commitment to working in the best interest of the sport.
"Hockey India is an autonomous and professional body dedicated to the development of Indian hockey. Our primary objective as an organisation has been and continues to remain the welfare and progress of the sport of hockey and our athletes," they further elaborated.
Joint-statement issued by HI President Dilip Tirkey and secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.
"We have built our ethos around equity and equal opportunities right from the grassroots levels across states as well as on a national level. In this spirit, our entire focus remains on growing our talent, ensuring all hosted events are conducted with utmost professionalism and our national teams are receiving the best support to support their performance at the global stage," the statement went on to mention.
