Asian Champions Trophy: India Hammer Hosts Bangladesh 9-0

The match started with a resilient Bangladeshi defence disrupting their high-octane attacks of Indian forwards. As many as eight PCs earned by India in the first quarter were brilliantly defended by the hosts, particularly their first rushers doing a fine job to keep India from taking an early lead.



Dilpreet Singh, managed to break the gridlock in the 12th minute, with a good assist by Skipper Manpreet Singh was put away by the young forward to give India 1-0 lead. Dilpreet doubled India's lead in the 22nd minute and Lalit scored from a fine deflection via Harmanpreet's drag flick to take India's tally to 3-0 at half-time.



During the ten-minute break, India's Chief Coach Graham Reid insisted that the team will start the third quarter afresh with a clean slate and work on improvised variations to score. The players acted upon his advice as they showcased a much better attack and the variations in PC proved hard for the hosts to defend.



India added two more goals in the third quarter through a well executed PC attack led by Harmanpreet Singh and Jarmanpreet, he was on target scoring back-to-back goals. The duo helped in taking India's lead to a formidable 5-0 while Dilpreet scored his hat-trick in the 44th minute extending India's lead to 6-0.



The final quarter saw an array of goals scored by India which helped them seal the victory with nine goals. India dominated the match with 16 shots on goal and 25 circle entries.