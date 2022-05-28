Asia Cup Hockey: India Take Revenge, Beat Japan 2-1 in Super 4S

At a venue in which the Indian men's hockey team has suffered two morale-shattering defeats to Japan -- at the Asian Games in 2018 and a 2-5 defeat in the preliminary round here a few days ago, coach Sardar Singh's team exacted some revenge as it emerged 2-1 winner in a Super 4s Pool encounter in the Asia Cup 2022, on Saturday.

The GBK Stadium has not been such a great venue for India at least when it comes to playing with Japan, but on Saturday, the defending Asia Cup champions came up with superb performance, went ahead twice and absorbed a lot of pressure exerted by the Japanese team 2-1 winner.

Forward Manjeet Singh opened the score for India in the seventh minute with a brilliant solo effort and though Japan equalised 10 minutes later with a goal by Takuma Niwa, the defending champions scored the winner through Pawan Rajbhar in the third quarter they totally dominated. India survived some anxious moments in the fourth quarter as Japan came back strongly but, in the end, they could not deny victory. Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera denied the Japanese forwards on a number of occasions to keep the Indians in the game.