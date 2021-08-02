Keep Emotions Aside, Says Coach; India vs Belgium in SF at 7am IST on Tuesday

"It was great to score field goals against Great Britain. We didn't get any corners, so of course we also need to be working on a sustained attacking pressure which I always talk about with the players. As I said, against a team like Belgium, it will be very important to keep all 11 players on the pitch the entire duration," added Reid.



On the cusp of creating history, India will be gunning for a victory on Tuesday and will be riding on their recent experiences against Belgium. India have tasted success against them in the FIH Pro League in 2020 where they beat the world champions 2-1 in their second game and had lost 2-3 in their first of the two double headers in Bhubaneswar.



Prior to that, India had taken on Belgium in Test matches where they beat them 5-1, 2-1 and 2-0 in 2019. At the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, the Indians had drawn 2-2 in their Pool C encounter against Belgium and had secured a 1-1 draw in the FIH Champions Trophy in Breda the same year where India won a silver medal.



But at the tournament like the Olympic Games, head-to-head stats make little difference, said skipper Manpreet Singh.



"As far as Belgium is concerned, obviously they and Australia have been sharing the world No.1 spot for the last 18-24 months. So, in that sense, Belgium will be a very difficult opponent. But we have played them a fair bit in the past and have the experience of doing well against them too. So, we need to focus on the things that we can do against them and make sure that we are much more disciplined in defence and our structure is much better," said the captain.



Looking back at the past week in Tokyo, Manpreet highlighted the squad's spirit to fight back. He said, "If you look back at the week, and what this group has been through, I think we showed a lot of determination and the willingness to fight particularly in the quarterfinal game last night. That's a real plus. We are going to need that same fighting spirit against Belgium tomorrow."