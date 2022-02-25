Formula 1 Takes Strong Stand, Says 'Impossible to Hold Russian Grand Prix'

The 2022 Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in September, will not go ahead 'in the current circumstances'.

Formula 1, the FIA and the teams held a meeting on Friday and made the decision following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," a statement posted by F1 said.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances"