Formula 1 Takes Strong Stand, Says 'Impossible to Hold Russian Grand Prix'

Formula 1 race in Russia this season will not go ahead.
The 2022 Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled to take place in September, will not go ahead 'in the current circumstances'.
Formula 1, the FIA and the teams held a meeting on Friday and made the decision following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," a statement posted by F1 said.
"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances"
On Thursday, Sebastian Vettel was one of the first voices in the Formula 1 community to ask for swift action following Russia's invasion.
“My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” he said while talking about the Russian Grand Prix. “I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.
“I woke up again after this morning’s news, shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening.”
Meanwhile, Haas - whose title sponsor is Russian company Uralkali and who have a Russian driver in Nikita Mazepin - withdrew team boss Guenther Steiner from the pre-season testing press conference on Thursday.
The crisis has already led to UEFA moving June's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris.
