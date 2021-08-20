Former New Zealand All-Rounder Chris Cairns Is off Life Support

Former New Zealand cricket captain Chris Cairns
AP
Former New Zealand all-rounder, Chris Cairns, has been taken off life support after successful emergency surgery and is recovering in a hospital in Sydney.
As per New Zealand media, Cairns had suffered an aortic dissection-a tear in the body's main artery which deteriorated his condition.
Cairns, 51, had surgery in Canberra earlier this month after a "severe medical episode," but his condition was so serious that he had to be moved to St Vincent's for another procedure.
"I'm pleased to advise that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family from the hospital in Sydney," his lawyer, Aaron Lloyd, was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
"He and his family are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and for the privacy they have been afforded. They request that this continues as they focus on his recovery moving forward."
Between 1989 and 2006, Cairns represented New Zealand in 62 tests, 215 ODIs, and two T20I matches. His father, Lance, was also a New Zealand cricketer.
Cairns has resided in Canberra for several years with his wife and children.
