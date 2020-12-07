Former Athletes Stopped from Marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Led by two-time Asian Games gold-winning former wrestler Kartar Singh, former sportspersons from Punjab on Monday marched towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to return "35 national sports awards" in a show of solidarity with the farmers, who are agitating against the new agriculture laws. They were, however, stopped by the police.

Kartar won the Gold medals in the 1978 and 1986 Asian Games.

The athletes reached Delhi on Sunday and began their march from the Press Club of India but were halted near Krishi Bhavan by the police and sent back.