We Need To Be Confident & Realistic - Stimac Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

"But we are very optimistic then that once the players, who are missing now, are back, we will become solid again and show strength on the pitch, no matter who we play against. So, the focus at the moment is how to replace those boys who were starting 11 players, such as Ashique Kuruniyan, Anwar Ali and Jeakson Singh (Currently nursing injuries). They were our strength in the latest successes we had. These boys played very good football; they were adding extra value to the whole team.

He further said that focus on team balance for a stronger defense, assessing and adjusting the composition to shore up the backline and reducing goals conceded is his priority.