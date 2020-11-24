WATCH: Dele Alli’s Shows Off Outrageous Skill, Takes Super Catch

England and Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli had some incredible catching skills to show off whilst a few off the squad members were in an indoor cricket match.

Alli, a nimble footed midfielder, ramped up a ball hit at his foot before taking the rebound to complete a remarkable catch. He posted a video on social media where Tottenham players, including Gareth Bale, are seen playing cricket.

The batsman, a left-hander, hits the ball in the direction of Dele Alli, who stood at what would be called a straight short mid-on, and the midfielder showed off some exceptional skills before completing the catch. "I think @joehartofficial was impressed with this one," wrote Dele Alli in the caption. Fellow Englishman Raheem Sterling was in disagreement. "Nah," commented Sterling. Joe Hart, though, had words of appreciation for his teammate. "Changing the game Del Boy @dele genius," wrote Hart in the comments.