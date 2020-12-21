Watch: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao Scores Fastest Goal in Serie A

Milan, again missing injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remained unbeaten after 13 games and lead the standings with 31 points, one ahead of their neighbours Inter Milan.

Pioli said that, after drawing their last two games, it was an important match to win, especially against a team who are sixth in the table.

“There are times when games are more important than others,” he said.

“We were not satisfied with the last two draws, we always play to win. This match carries a lot of weight from a mental point of view, we wanted to win and it gives us a lot of satisfaction.”