Vinay Menon- The Indian Man Participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Vinay Menon is part of the Belgium National team's support staff.
India is very much being represented at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Perhaps not on the rectangular plot of land where the action unfolds, but just off the field, as part of Belgium's campaign.
Born in India, Vinay Menon is the Wellness Coach of the Belgian National Team and will be looking into various aspects like the physical and mental wellbeing of the team's players during the FIFA World Cup.
As a wellness coach of the team, Vinay is responsible for mental strategy and active recovery of the body and the mind, which helps players perform at the optimal level.
The 48-year-old also works with Chelsea Football Club, one of the top clubs in England and in Europe; he has also played an important role in fine-tuning the Chelsea squads that won the UEFA Champions League in 2011-12 and 2020-21 seasons.
Currently with the Belgium National Team, Vinay is looking for support from all quarters for his side to do well in the World Cup."India might not have a team yet in the World Cup, but I hope that all Indians who are travelling to Qatar for the matches will come and support Belgium," he said.
Vinay started his journey in the Cherai village near Ernakulam, Kerala, before completing his MPhil in Physical Education from the Pondicherry University. He further went on to study Yoga Science at the Kaivalydhan Institute in Pune, before moving to Dubai as an instructor in a five star resort. Soon, the young Wellness instructor had his first brush with the beautiful game, when he joined as the personal coach of the then Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovic, before joining the club altogether.
Still a part of Chelsea Football Club, Vinay is also working with the Belgian team at the moment. However, he hopes to one day work in a similar capacity with the Blue Tigers in the World Cup.
Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran, AIFF Secretary General said, "For India, it's a very proud moment; an Indian getting into the Belgium national team, as a Wellness Coach. And this is a not a small responsibility Vinay has undertaken. Being the wellness coach means, he's a mental strategist of the team. And therefore, he controls the mind of the players that helps to measure the performance and puts the goals in front of the players. And that way, it's a big responsibility and that shows the capacity of the Indians as a human capital. This would encourage and motivate more Indians to take up bigger roles in all walks of life.
"We also wish the Belgium national team and Vinay all the luck in the forthcoming World Cup."
