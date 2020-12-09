UEFA Champions League: When and Where to Watch Today’s Matches 

It is the final day of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League and there is plenty of excitement in store as the most decorated club Real Madrid still have work to do to progress to the next round.
Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will all be in action. The abandoned match between Neymar’s Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir is also expected to be completed in Paris.
On Tuesday night, one of the big results was Manchester United dropping down to the Europa League after finishing third in their group.
Wednesday 9th December Fixtures:
Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow
Salzburg v Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid v Monchengladbach
Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City v Marseille
Olympiakos v Porto
Ajax v Atalanta
Midtjylland v Liverpool
PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir
After tonight the top 16 teams will go into the next phase for which the draw will be on 14 December.
All UEFA Champions League matches are to begin on 10 December at 1:30 AM IST except for Ajax v Atalanta, Midtjylland v Liverpool, PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir
UEFA Champions League can be watched on Sony TEN 2/HD.
UEFA Champions League clash will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
