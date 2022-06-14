Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Seal Historic 2023 AFC Asian Cup Berth

Sunil Chhetri and India celebrate a goal.
Image: AIFF
Palestine defeated Philippines by a comprehensive margin of 4-0 on Tuesday. The result has propelled India to a spot in the 2023 Asian Cup before they kicked off in their final group D game versus Hong Kong.
The Blue Tigers have sealed a spot in the Asian Cup for the fifth time. However, this is the first instance in their football history when they will feature in two successive AFC Asian Cups.
The Asian Cup qualification comprises 24 teams across 6 groups going head to head. 6 group toppers along with 5 best 2nd placed sides are eligible for making the cut to the main tournament besides the already qualified 13 countries.
India first featured in the prestigious event way back in 1964, when most of the West Asian nations withdrew. The continental event comprised four teams back then, one from every zone. Israel emerged triumphant while India secured a runners-up position.
India's next participation in 1984 saw them getting ousted from the group stage. After a hiatus of 27 years, Bhaichung Bhutia led India to another group stage exit in 2011.
In 2019, Sunil Chhetri captained India to their first Asian Cup win in 55 years versus Thailand. However India didn't progress from the group stage.
Having already guaranteed themselves a berth in the tournament, the Sunil Chhetri-led side will look to close their qualification campaign on a winning note and finish as the group leader.
Hong Kong have tasted victory in their last two games against Afghanistan and Cambodia. They will face an uphill task against Igor Stimac’s boys in their clash against India at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.
