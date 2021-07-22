Tokyo Olympics: USA Stunned by Sweden as Women's Football Gets Underway

U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski said the defeat was unexpected but admitted that his team was outperformed by Sweden in many aspects.



"We have put ourselves in a big hole and we could only be the ones to get ourselves out of it," he told a post-match press conference. "We will have to get positive results in the next two games, it's not going to be easy but there's still a chance and I know this team is not going to give up."



In the other match of Group G, Australia scored two first-half goals to beat New Zealand 2-1.



In Group E, striker Ellen White scored a brace as Great Britain defeated Chile 2-0, while host Japan salvaged a late goal against Canada to tie 1-1.