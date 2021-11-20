Three coaches set for debut as Premier League returns to action

Three coaches will make their debut for their respective new clubs as the Premier League returns to action in what promises to be another fascinating weekend.

Steven Gerrard's debut after leaving the Glasgow Rangers for Aston Villa will probably attract most of the attention as he looks to end the run of five defeats that cost Dean Smith his job.

Villa entertain Brighton and much of the attention will be to see if Gerrard can bring the best out of players such as Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia, but he also needs others such as John McGinn and Tyrone Mings to be at their best against a rival that is likely to have most of the ball.

Dean Smith was out of work for eight days before he was confirmed as the replacement for Daniel Farke at bottom of the table Norwich City and Smith makes his Norwich debut at home to Southampton, reports Xinhua.