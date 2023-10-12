Adverse Conditions a Good Opportunity for Blue Tigers, Says Sunil Chhetri

“But it’s not common for us to get to play such matches away from home, and this will be a very good opportunity for us to better our away record. It’s a good test, and we are all looking forward to it,” he said.

The 39-year-old mercurial striker is aware of the history and weight that the name Merdeka carries, but is solely focused on the road ahead.

“I know our past teams have done well in the Merdeka, and the more recent ones have not done as well. It’s an extremely important tournament for Malaysia, but we are only thinking about our first game right now. We need to focus on it and win the game, before thinking about other things,” he said.

Malaysia is well known for its Indian diaspora, with around two million persons of Indian origin residing in the country. Chhetri hopes that out of the packed 87,000 fans at the Bukit Jalil, a sizeable number would be rooting for the Blue Tigers.