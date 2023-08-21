Spain Defeat England 1-0, Win Historic FIFA Women's World Cup Title

The fully-packed Stadium Australia hosted two sides who were reaching the tournament's final for the first time, as England had knocked out co-hosts Australia 3-1, while Spain had seen off Sweden with a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Spain replaced Alexia Putellas with Paralluelo in a 4-3-3 formation, while England kept their starting line-up unchanged despite Lauren James being available again after suspension.

The two sides' most recent meeting was in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 quarterfinals, where England won 2-1 after extra-time en route to winning the tournament.

An even start saw both sides create chances after stringing together a run of plays. Lauren Hemp was close to putting England ahead in the 16th minute, but her left-footed strike struck the bar.

Spain responded a minute later when Paralluelo failed to get on the end of a Carmona cross, but it fell for Alba Redondo, whose strike was denied by Earps.

La Roja went ahead in the 29th minute when they won back possession in midfield. Teresa Abelleira spread the play down the left, and Mariona Caldentey laid it off for Carmona, who unleashed a first-time rocket that went beyond Earps.