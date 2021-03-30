Aguero to Leave Man City at the End of the Season After 10 Years

Ace Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said he was “proud” of his time at Manchester City after announcing that he will be leaving the club at the end of the on-going season.

Aguero had joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has 257 goals in 384 games since, making him their record goal-scorer. One of the highlights of his period is the dramatic injury time winning goal as they edged local rivals Manchester United to the 2012 Premier League.

“When a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise,” he posted on social media.