Russian Clubs Banned From 2022-23 Champions League

UEFA has refused to allow Russian football teams to participate in European Leagues from next season.
Image: SportsMax
European football's governing body UEFA has banned Russia clubs from participating in the 2022-23 Champions League and also other European tournaments.
In a statement released by the body, they said, "Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 seasons."
This decision comes after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after which Russian clubs and national team were suspended until further notice by UEFA in February.
Russian team's exclusion from the Women's European Championship was also announced. Portugal, the opponent who were defeated by Russia in the qualifying play-offs of Euro 2022, will now compete in the tournament instead of Russia, in Group C.
