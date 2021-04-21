Purple Cap: Harshal Patel Remains Highest Wicket-Taker

Fast bowler Avesh recorded figures of 2/15 in DC's six-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Chahar, meanwhile, took only wicket, albeit an important one in the form of DC's top scorer on the night and current Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan.

Amit Mishra got his first wicket of the season when he dismissed MI captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday. He went on to take four wickets in the match, thus leading DC's efforts in restricting MI to 137/9. DC chased down the total comfortably, with six wickets and five balls to spare.