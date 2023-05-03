PSG Suspend Lionel Messi for Two Weeks for Unauthorised Saudi Arabia Trip

Lionel Messi reportedly travelled to Dubai to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.
(Photo: Instagram)
Paris Saint-Germain has suspended star striker Lionel Messi for two weeks with 'no training, no match, and no salary' following an unauthorised two-day trip of Saudi Arabia, according to French sports paper L’Equipe.
Messi, who had played in PSG's 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, wasn't present at the team's training session the following day as he traveled to Saudi Arabia to attend a commercial activity as a tourism ambassador.
L'Equipe reported that PSG coach Christophe Galtier had initially planned two days off - Monday and Tuesday - for his players if they beat Lorient. Otherwise, the team would train on Monday and have Tuesday off. However, Messi made the decision to go to Saudi Arabia without getting the green light from the club.
A two-week suspension means that Messi will miss his team's away match against Troyes and the home clash with Ajaccio. His contract with PSG expires at the end of this season, and it's very likely that he has only three more games to play with the French capital team since he and the club seem to have drifted apart.
Arriving in Paris as a free agent in 2021, the 35-year-old FIFA World Cup winner scored 15 goals and registered 15 assists in Ligue 1 this season. But PSG's failures in the UEFA Champions League have annoyed supporters, as Messi has been booed several times at the Parc des Princes by home fans over the past two seasons.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)