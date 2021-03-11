No Messi, Ronaldo in UCL QF for the First Time in 16 Years

The two players, who are the only ones to have scored more than 100 goals in the history of the Champions League, were up against each other yet again this year though in the group stages with their teams registering away wins.

The Old Lady’s exit marks the third time (Ajax, 2019; Lyon, 2020; Porto, 2021) they have failed to progress past the quarter-finals since signing Ronaldo, having reached the final twice in four years before he joined.

On the other hand, Barcelona have failed to reach the UCL quarter-finals for the first time since 2006-07. This snaps their run of 13 consecutive quarterfinal appearances, the longest in the competition's history.