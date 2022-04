Netherlands Coach Louis Van Gaal Suffering from Prostate Cancer

During the draw last Friday, the Netherlands were placed in Group A with hosts Qatar, Senegal and Ecuador.



"I have an incredible amount of discipline and willpower," Van Gaal said. "I can handle the work as a national coach under these circumstances because I enjoy working with such a group. I see that as a gift in life."



Van Gaal added that, since his treatment started in 2021, he has already been irradiated a total of 25 times.



The 70-year-old announced his diagnosis on a TV show to promote LOUIS, a Dutch film about his life that premieres on April 14. His prostate cancer is also a subject in the film. The trainer lost his first wife to pancreatic cancer and wants to make cancer a topic for discussion.



"I've been through a lot with illnesses," Van Gaal said. "It's part of life. I've probably become stronger as a person because of the experiences I have with it. That's why I wanted it in the film."



Van Gaal said the players in the Dutch team did not know about his medical condition. "They don't know," he said. "It could influence their choice or decisiveness. And I didn't want that."