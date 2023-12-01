Morocco, Portugal, Spain Submit Bidding Agreement for 2030 FIFA World Cup

In January 2024, FIFA will conduct a targeted dialogue with all bidders.
FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
According to a statement released on the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's (FRMF) website, the signing of the bid agreement represents a commitment by the three football federations to uphold the regulations and framework governing the bidding process. The document also provides guidance on important technical aspects of the bid, such as its promotion and evaluation criteria.
"The Moroccan, Portuguese and Spanish football federations will now be working together more closely than ever to develop a bid that will enable the FIFA World Cup to exceed all expectations," said the FRMF, adding that "in sharing their vision and outlook for the tournament last month, the Federations expressed their intention to deliver a tournament that strengthens the FIFA World Cup legacy, develops football and will have a significant impact worldwide," the release said.
Today, we celebrate all those who have made this moment possible, and from tomorrow, we work to develop a bid and tournament plan that will impress football fans around the world, and to hold a tournament that will be a unique new experience for all football fans worldwide," he noted.
President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, stressed that "thanks to the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, football in Morocco is developing like never before, from the grass roots right up to our national teams".
"Joining forces with Portugal and Spain to create a FIFA World Cup that will be revolutionary and forever mark the history of world football. Together, we will make history. The first transcontinental men's FIFA World Cup. The first to be organized in two continents and three countries. And only the second on the entire African continent. Our impact can be phenomenal, because our 2030 World Cup will be a footballing event that will mark a new turning point," stressed Lekjaa.
"We are aware of the considerable responsibility that comes with hosting a football World Cup, and we are already measuring its full significance. Three countries will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, but its legacy will be felt everywhere," he added.
Saudi Arabia's bidding submission for the 2034 FIFA World Cup was also received by FIFA, and the hosts will be appointed by the FIFA Congress.
In January 2024, FIFA will conduct a targeted dialogue with all bidders and will publish its evaluation reports after a thorough evaluation process, FIFA said.
