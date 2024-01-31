Messi vs Ronaldo, Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live

Messi vs Ronaldo Riyadh Season Cup 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Al Nassr?
Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are scheduled to host Major League Soccer club Inter Miami at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. The highly-anticipated clash between two of the greatest footballers in history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for the match is still in question due to a muscle injury in his left calf, sustained in mid-January. The injury forced Ronaldo to miss the friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang on January 23 and 26, respectively, and he even expressed his regret to Chinese fans.
The clash between the two sides is all set to bring about a nostalgic experience for the fans as the Portuguese superstar will be up against his former Barcelona rivals including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Inter Miami have already begun their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 campaign with a 4-3 loss against Saudi giants Al-Hilal on Monday.
With this loss, the Herons failed to win their last 11 games across all competitions, playing four draws and losing seven matches whereas the Saudi club is currently on a five-game winning streak and has postponed their China tour due to the unavailability of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo due to an injury.
When will the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match take place?
The Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will take place on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match be played?
The Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match will be played at 11:30 pm IST at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match in India?
The live telecast of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will not be available in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami, Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match in India?
The live stream of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 match between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami will be available on DAZN and Apple TV+ in India only with a subscription.
