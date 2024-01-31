Messi vs Ronaldo, Inter Miami vs Al Nassr: Watch the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Live

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are scheduled to host Major League Soccer club Inter Miami at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024. The highly-anticipated clash between two of the greatest footballers in history, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 1 February 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for the match is still in question due to a muscle injury in his left calf, sustained in mid-January. The injury forced Ronaldo to miss the friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang on January 23 and 26, respectively, and he even expressed his regret to Chinese fans.

The clash between the two sides is all set to bring about a nostalgic experience for the fans as the Portuguese superstar will be up against his former Barcelona rivals including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. Inter Miami have already begun their Riyadh Season Cup 2024 campaign with a 4-3 loss against Saudi giants Al-Hilal on Monday.