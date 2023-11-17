FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Manvir’s Lightning Strike Helps India beat Kuwait 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Joint Qualification campaign: India beat Quwait
Image: Twitter/FootballIndia
Manvir Singh’s 75th-minute left-footed strike turned India’s start to Round 2 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint Qualification campaign into a memorable one as they defeated hosts Kuwait by a solitary goal at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City, on Thursday.
India now travel to Bhubaneswar to play their next match in the group against mighty Qatar, undoubtedly the toughest side in the four-team contest. But Thursday’s victory was a remarkable one. Beating Kuwait in their own backyard was no mean achievement. Kuwait were completely rattled and upset. They were left further embarrassed during the add-on time when substitute Faisal Alharbi was given the marching orders by the Australian referee for picking up his second yellow card, something the attacking midfielder could have easily avoided.
The goal made all the difference as India walked off the pitch with all three points in their pocket, which could well become a crucial factor in India’s endeavour to get into the next round of the World Cup campaign for the first time in history.
India’s head coach Igor Stimac should also receive a good amount of credit for this three-pointer; his decision to leave Chhangte out of the starting eleven raised a few eyebrows without getting deep into his scheme of things. Stimac waited till the 64th minute before he unleashed Chhangte against an already harassed Kuwait defence and he did the trick that the Blue Tigers were looking for. Chhangte’s fresh legs did wonder; his cross from the left was a classic one – it had the perfect angle, the ideal height and all the ingredients to leave the Kuwait defence stranded.
India, on the other hand, were far more enterprising though they too failed to open the Kuwait defence too many times. Yet, in the first half, India were doing the right things on the right, with Nikhil Poojary and Manvir Singh being the chief operators. One such foray saw Poojary floating the ball inside the box in a copybook style. Skipper Sunil Chhetri took a volley that had the required punch, but not the direction. It sailed over the bar. It was perhaps the best chance India had in the match, apart from Manvir’s magical strike.
