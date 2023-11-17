FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Manvir’s Lightning Strike Helps India beat Kuwait 1-0

India now travel to Bhubaneswar to play their next match in the group against mighty Qatar, undoubtedly the toughest side in the four-team contest. But Thursday’s victory was a remarkable one. Beating Kuwait in their own backyard was no mean achievement. Kuwait were completely rattled and upset. They were left further embarrassed during the add-on time when substitute Faisal Alharbi was given the marching orders by the Australian referee for picking up his second yellow card, something the attacking midfielder could have easily avoided.

The goal made all the difference as India walked off the pitch with all three points in their pocket, which could well become a crucial factor in India’s endeavour to get into the next round of the World Cup campaign for the first time in history.