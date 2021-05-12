Manchester City Win Fifth Premier League Title in 10 years

United beat Aston Villa on Sunday and needed another victory to delay the celebrations once again -- but a side showing 10 changes could not see off the Foxes, who took an early lead through a fine volley from teenager Luke Thomas which was cancelled out by Mason Greenwood's neat finish, DPA reports.

Caglar Soyuncu headed in a corner midway through the second half to secure all three points, which left City as champions with three games still to play.

Even if United, set for a rescheduled league match against Liverpool on Thursday as well as the Europa League final, could have produced the required performance, it would have only delayed City's seemingly inevitable march towards the title.

"I have been in Spain, I have been in Germany, and I can say this is the toughest league by far," Guardiola said in a video posted on the Manchester City's Twitter account.

"To achieve five Premier League (titles) in 10 years means a lot for this organization."