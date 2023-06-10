Man City vs Inter Milan Live, Champions League Final: Kick-Off at 12:30am

On one side are Pep Guardiola's Cityzens, who have been, in every essence of the word, unstoppable. Having won the Premier League and the FA Cup, they are now aiming for the treble – something that their arch-rivals, Manchester United have boasted about for long. Barring that, they are also chasing their first UCL crown.

Inter Milan, however, have won the Champions League on three occasions previously, and on all such occasion, their triumph scuppered the treble dreams of the opposition. Should they win this match, they will become the seventh team, and only the second from Italy, to win more than three UCL crowns.