Messi Undecided About Future, Says Would Love to Experience MLS From January, Messi will be free to negotiate his next move as he will enter the final six months of his contract.

FC Barcelona’s talisman Lionel Messi is not yet sure about where his future lies and whether he will eventually continue his two-decade-long relationship with the club at the end of this season. The Argentine captain hinted that he could end up seeing out his playing days in Major League Soccer.



From January, Messi will be free to negotiate his next move as he will enter the final six months of his contract.

Messi’s has been a hot topic ever since he tried to leave Barcelona in August.

He had to put those plans on hold till the end of the 2020-2021 season as the club insisted on enforcing the 700-million euro exit clause should another club want to snap him up. But with the Catalans languishing in fifth place in La Liga and there is a lot of turmoil going on within the club, Messi described Barcelona’s plight as “really bad”. “I don’t know what I’m going to do yet, I’m going to wait until the season ends,” Messi said in an interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta broadcast on Sunday.

“I’d love to experience living in the United States, playing in that league, and living that life but I don’t know whether it’ll happen.” Lionel Messi