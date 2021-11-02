Lionel Messi Hurt by Barca President's Comments About Playing for Free

However, despite the problems with the club in the last couple of years, Messi reiterated that he loves the club and would love to go back some day.

"I don't know if I will [go back] when my contract expires in Paris," he added. "But what is almost certain is that we're going to return to live in Barcelona and our life will be there.

"I have always said that I would love to help the club and be useful. I would love to be a sporting director at some point. I don't know if it will be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be something else.

"If there's the chance, I would like to go back and contribute what I can because it's the club I love and I would love them to keep doing well, growing and being one of the best in the world."