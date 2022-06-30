Kushal Das Resigns as AIFF General Secretary; Cites Health Reasons

"Yes, he has resigned on health grounds," one top source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Das sent the resignation to the CoA which is currently running Indian football after the Praful Patel led dispensation was ousted by the Supreme Court for not holding elections on time.

Das' tenure as AIFF General Secretary roughly coincides with that Patel's presidency.

The Comptroller and Auditor General recently ordered audit of accounts of the AIFF for the period coinciding with Patel's tenure.

Das was also accused of alleged molestation of employees at workplace though the AIFF's integrity officer has given him a clean chit.