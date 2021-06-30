Loew's Leaders Fail to Create a Satisfying Farewell for Coach

The team might need significant changes in its game plan when Loew's successor Hansi Flick takes charge.



"This leaves behind a sad feeling for us considering it was our coach's last game," German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said.



Loew took over as head coach in August 2006 after two years as assistant coach of Juergen Klinsmann. He won 124 of his 198 games, making him one of the country's most successful national coaches.



"We owe him a lot," Neuer added. The Bayern keeper called the duel against England a "close issue with us not using our chances. England, in the end, showed more greediness".



Midfielder Toni Kroos said: "When he (Loew) took over, Germany started to play football. He did a lot for German football; we shouldn't forget that."



"We should be optimistic when talking about the Euro 2024 to be hosted in Germany. Many of our young players will have reached a top-level by then. To leave with disappointment will require some time to get over," said Loew.