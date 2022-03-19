ISL's eSports Final to be Held on Sunday; Will Also be Telecast

While the summit clash between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday is what most eyes are on, the final of the Indian Super League's eSports tournament, the eISL, will also be held on the same day, and will be telecast live for the first time.



The winner of the eISL final will represent India in the EA SPORTS FIFA22 GLOBAL SERIES (FGS) Playoffs later this year.