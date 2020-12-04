Krishna’s Last-gasp Goal Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Odisha 1-0

In a match that featured few scoring chances for both sides, Mohun Bagan's goal came after Odisha failed to successfully clear a free kick from near the halfway line in the fifth minute of injury time. Centre back Sandesh Jhingan got to the ball first and was allowed to head it into the box after which Krishna got past his marker and sent the ball into the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations.

Odisha wrestled control of the match after the first 20 minutes in which Mohun Bagan dominated possession. There were only five shots on targets from both sides throughout the match and as many as 29 fouls. Bagan were more efficient with their chances. However, with all their shots going towards goal while Odisha could keep only two out of six shots on target.