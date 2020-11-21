Krishna Helps ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters in ISL Opener

New entrants ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) made a memorable Indian Super League (ISL) debut as they edged past Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim here on Friday. Roy Krishna scored the lone goal in the second half to secure the three points for his side. The first half was a cagey affair and remained goalless, with ATKMB, the newly-merged team, failing to convert their chances. Kerala dominated possession but lacked the end product in the final third. It was Kerala who started brightly, intent on keeping the ball while Kolkata side were keen on absorbing the pressure.

The Mariners had the chance to take the lead off what was the first corner of the game, with the ball falling to an unmarked Krishna. The Fijian though failed to get the desired connection and scuffed it out for a goal-kick. ATKMB were forced to make their first substitution in the 15th-minute when Michael Soosairaj was stretchered off the field after being fouled by Prasanth Karuthadathkuni. He was replaced by Subhasish Bose. Bagan had the opportunity to put themselves ahead, through a corner again soon. Edu Garcia found Carl McHugh but the Irishman fired his header wide. Krishna had another great chance soon after the half-hour mark, with the ball falling to him after a mistake by Vicente Gomez. However, the Fijian sent the ball over the bar.