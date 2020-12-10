Mumbai City FC Beat Chennaiyin FC 2-1, Go Top of ISL Table

Lobera made four changes were made to the Mumbai City starting line-up which defeated Odisha FC 2-0 with Le Fondre and Santana starting the game. Amey Ranawade and Raynier Fernandes were the other two to come in.

Csaba Laszlo opted for a double change to the team that lost to Bengaluru FC. Fatkhullo Fatkhulloev and Germanpreet Singh started the game for Chennaiyin FC in place of Esmael Goncalves and Anirudh Thapa.

Chennaiyin FC had a perfect start and would have been ahead in the second minute if it was not for Sylvestr missing a sitter. Rafael Crivellaro delivered a perfect corner which was flicked in by Enes Sipovic and found Sylvestr, who missed the target.

Mumbai weren't at their best and took time to settle. But they did have their moments. The home side's best chance came in the 25th minute when Adam Le Fondre had a clear sight on goal, but his powerful drive from inside the box, was straight at keeper Vishal Kaith. The rebound fell to Bipin Singh, but he couldn't utilise the opportunity.