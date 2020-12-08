Jamshedpur FC Register First Win, Beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

Jamshedpur made two changes to their side which was held to a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC. Owen Coyle handed a first start to William Lalnunfela while goalkeeper TP Rehenesh was back in the side after serving a suspension.

Eduardo Garcia, Brandon Inman, Glan Martins all started for ATK Mohun Bagan as coach Antonio Habas made three changes to his side which defeated Odisha FC. Yet, despite fresh legs, the Mariners got off to a lackluster start.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Jamshedpur either as ATKMB threatened them during counter-attacks. But JFC's resilience and power shone through and that helped them deservingly take the lead at the half-hour mark through Nerijus Valskis.

JFC's first real chance came early in the first quarter but Mohammad Mobashir saw his shot hardly worry Arindam Bhattacharja. Both teams were attacking at will but it was the home side who had their best period at the half-hour mark gaining a series of corners.