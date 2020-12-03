Hyderabad, Jamshedpur Share Points in Dramatic 1-1 Draw

The equaliser came in a spectacular fashion in the 85th minute, from Eze who finished with a first time shot. IANS Action from the match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC | Image: ISL Football The equaliser came in a spectacular fashion in the 85th minute, from Eze who finished with a first time shot.

Hyderabad FC were left to rue missed chances while Jamshedpur FC had a goal disallowed as the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in a heated Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday. Jamshedpur coach Manuel Marquez was shown a red card in stoppage time for stepping on to the pitch and that means he could be facing a touchline ban for the next game against ATK Mohun Bagan next week.

It was a game of two halves, with the first half featuring few chances for both sides and ending goalless. The closest chance of the half came in the 41st minute with Hyderabad's Halicharan Narzary hitting the post at the end of a brilliant solo run. Aridane Santana put Hyderabad ahead in the 50th minute. Jamshedpur goalkeeper Pawan Kumar deflected Narzary's shot only for the ball to fall straight into the path of Santana who found the target easily. Five minutes later, Liston Colaco brilliantly led a Hyderabad counter attack as he dribbled past a sliding tackle to make it three attackers against one defender. He passed it ahead to Ashish Rai but the latter was too late in releasing the shot and Laldinliana Renthlei blocked it successfully.