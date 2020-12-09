Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United Play Out Pulsating 2-2 Draw

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United settled for a 2-2 draw at the end of a pulsating fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. NorthEast striker Luis Machado scored a brace while defender Juanan and winger Udanta Singh scored for Bengaluru as both sides traded blows throughout the match.

Bengaluru dominated possession, ending the match with 62 per cent of the ball and took as many as 17 shots, only six of which were on target. NorthEast took seven shots but five of them were on target.